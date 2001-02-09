Florists Getting Geared Up For Valentine's Day - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Florists Getting Geared Up For Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day means roses for many, and florists are getting ready for the annual rush. Those favorite flowers are plentiful this year.

Workers at "Genie the Florist" in Edgewater Mall spent much of the day processing thousands of roses that just arrived from South Florida and South America.

As you might expect, Valentine's Day is the most popular holiday for sending roses to that special someone. And flower shops are working to get ready.

"Four thousand roses came in today," says Jennifer Rich, a florist the shop.  "We've got to strip all the thorns, the leaves, process them, get them ready so we can start making tomorrow."

If you plan on ordering roses for Valentine's Day, expect to pay $65 to $75 a dozen.

