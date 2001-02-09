Biloxi Police Release Casino Magic 911 Tapes

Here's what it sounded like when the first person called Biloxi police to report the January 13th Casino Magic shooting.

Caller: Hello is this 911? Police: Yes it is. C: We have a shooting over here at Magic in the casino. P: Where in the casino? C: Right here at Magic Casino in Biloxi. P: Where in the casino? C: In the casino.

The 911 call came from a gambler inside Casino Magic. He told a dispatcher he could hear the gunfire.

Police: Can you tell if anybody has been hit? Caller: He's shooting right now. Get them over here. Just get them over here. Get them over here. P: Sir they're on the way.

Seconds later, the 911 phone rang again. It was a Casino Magic surveillance officer. Here's what that conversation sounded like.

Security: Yes sir. This is Shawn Cox. I'm surveillance at Casino Magic and we have shots fired in the casino. We have a man down. P: Okay, one second. Let me get some units in route. S: Okay we need an ambulance and police.

By then police had arrived at Casino Magic. So had several ambulances. Dispatchers tried to use the next calls to help police gather information.

Police: Can you tell if anybody has been hit? Caller: I think some people have been hit. P: Do you know for sure? C: I don't know. I'm hiding behind a counter. P: Okay we have officers on the way, okay? C: All right. P: All right. They do have a man down now.

The last call came from Casino Magic's registration desk. It was indicative of the confusion caused by the gunshots.

Casino Worker: Front desk this is Christy speaking. May I help you? Police: Can you tell me where the gunman is? CW: He's in the casino. Please stay out of the casino. Stay in your room. P: Okay this is the police department. I'm trying to find out where exactly I have to send the officers. CW: Tell them to go in the casino. I don't know anymore than that. P: Thank you. CW: You're welcome.

WLOX News tried to talk with the Casino Magic surveillance officer who called 911. But Shawn Cox has been told not to talk with the media about the events surrounding the January 13th shooting. The only thing Casino Magic said today about the 911 tape was that the employees who called for help handled themselves just right.

As for the three people shot by Sylvester McConnell, two are recovering at home. But Chris Harmon remains in fair condition at Ocean Springs Hospital.

by Brad Kessie