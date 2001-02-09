Boardwalk Project In Hancock County Will Be Welcome Addition - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Boardwalk Project In Hancock County Will Be Welcome Addition

The bike path/walkway isn't even half way complete yet, and walkers and bikers are already logging the miles on the new concrete addition to the beach.

"I think this is going to be a tremendous asset to the area, especially for people who like to walk, " Waveland resident Bill Wallace says.  "It's going to be much safer than walking on the shoulders of the highway."

Right now, work crews are setting forms and pouring concrete. The 2.5 mile pathway will run from the Garfield Ladner Pier in Waveland to the Washington Street Pier in Bay St. Louis. Crews have already laid down about a half mile of the pathway.

"The project is progressing well," job superintendant William McLaughlin says.  "We've had a week of rain that slowed us down a little bit.  All in all, we've tried to keep about 500 feet a week.  As of now we're probably about 30 feet off of our monthly goal."

The pathway will be 14 feet wide; 5 feet will be for bikes, and the other 9 feet for runners and walkers. A series of wood bridges will connect the pathway.

"Bridges are going to be going over the culverts going out to the Mississippi Sound are not in yet, and as soon as the bridges have been constructed, the concrete will meet the bridges," McLaughlin says

Mclaughlin says if the weather holds out, meeting a July deadline for completion won't be a problem. That's good news to walkers, runners and bikers anxious to use all of it.

