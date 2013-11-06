IRS to hold auction for non-payment

A security company in Pass Christian will have its entire inventory auctioned off by the Internal Revenue Service on November 20 at 10 a.m. The inventory, which includes alarm systems, security equipment, generators and office equipment, will be auctioned off for non-payment of federal taxes.

Items can be viewed on location from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the day before the auction, November 19. The building is located at 8992 Firetower Road in Pass Christian, MS.

Bidders can begin to register in person at 9:30 a.m. the day of the auction. Mail-in bids will also be accepted. The minimum bid for the entire inventory is $10,000.

Payments must be by cash, certified cashier's or treasurer's check as well as any U.S. Postal, bank, express or telegraph money order. Personal checks and credit cards will not be accepted.

For more information about the auction, including photographs, visit

http://www.treasury.gov/auctions/irs/pcms_comm_7062.htm.

For information about other IRS auctions, visit http://www.treasury.gov/auctions/irs/index.html.

