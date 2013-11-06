Improve Christmas and promote education by donating a new book

The Christmas season is right around the corner, and that means many organization will be taking up donations to help the less fortunate through the holiday season. One campaign aims to improve Christmas and promote education for Mississippi youth by taking donations of new, unused books.

The Friends of University Libraries in partnership with the Favre 4 Hope Foundation, Salvation Army and Red Door Marketing Agency launched the third annual Give a Child a New Book Day campaign on November 1. Donation boxes are located at local businesses and institutions throughout South Mississippi. The donated books will be given to the Salvation Army to be part of the Angel Tree program.

Event organizers say their goal is to make sure every needy South Mississippi child receives a new book Christmas.

"The Friends of University Libraries are excited to be able to spearhead this initiative for the third year in a row," said The University of Southern Mississippi chair of the 2013 Give a Child a Book Day project Sarah Mangrum. "Reading plays an important role in academic success and through this initiative we have been able to provide new, age appropriate books for thousands of children over the past two years."

The 2012 Give a Child a New Book Day collected more than 4,500 books. This year, the project hopes to up that total by more than 1,000 books.

"So that every child involved with the Salvation Army's Angel Tree is able to have a new book for Christmas," said Mangrum.

The Give a Child a New Book Day program was founded in 2011 by Deanna Favre, the wife of former pro football player Brett Favre.

"Deanna worked with a similar initiative while she was in Green Bay when her husband played for the Packers," said Red Door Marketing Agency Communications Director Colleen Munkel. "She then brought the initiative to South Mississippi."

Southern Miss President Rodney D. Bennett and Deanna Favre are serving as honorary co-chairs for the 2013 campaign.

The final day to make donations is December 6.

For more information about the Give a Child a New Book Day program or to find donation locations, please visit the program's Facebook page or reddoormarketingagency.com.

