Officials say man just released from jail back to no good

A Pearl River County man had been released from Pearl River County Correctional Facility for less than 24 hours before authorities said he was once again up to no good.

On October 22, Justin Ryals, 31, allegedly stole a 1987 Chevrolet pick-up truck from a county employee at the Pearl River County maintenance center barn on Highway 11, according to the Pearl River County Sheriff's Office.

"An employee saw him hanging out around one of the other employee's personal trucks," said Pearl River County Chief Deputy Shane Tucker. "The employee asked if he could help him. He said, ‘No.' Then hopped in the vehicle and took off."

Sheriff's deputies received the call about the auto theft at 9:50 a.m. from an employee who started pursuit of the pick-up in his own vehicle.

According to authorities, Ryals reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. Ryals then lost control of the vehicle and crashed. During the crash, he was ejected into a wooded area.

Tucker said Ryals was transported to Forrest General Hospital in critical condition.

A felony warrant for taking of a motor vehicle has been issued for Ryals, but an arrest has not been made at this time.

