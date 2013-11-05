Gulfport man arrested for possession of spice

A Gulfport man was arrested last Saturday after he was found to be in possession of synthetic cannabinoids, more commonly known as spice.

According to Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania, officers carried out a traffic stop on Frank James Minter, 28, where they found an undisclosed amount of the designer drug.

The suspect was charged with possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids and is being held on a $15,000 bond.

