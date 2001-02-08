After School Program Benefits Students and Parents - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

After School Program Benefits Students and Parents

   After school care is now being offered on site at three elementary schools in the Long Beach School District. The program began in January in the Long Beach schools.

   EdSolutions, Inc. provides the structured program to several Coast schools. It emphasizes the individual academic needs of the students. Certified teachers serve as site coordinators and provide tutorial assistance. The program uses curriculum appropriate for each age and focuses on different needs, interests and developmental levels. The students get homework assistance, snacks and playtime which includes arts, crafts and recreational activities. The students attend immediately after school until 6:00pm.

