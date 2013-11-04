Gulfport woman charged with embezzlement

Adrian Elizabeth Young, 38, was arrested November 1 and charged with embezzlement.

According to Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania, an investigation discovered that Young had embezzled more than $4,500 from Magnolia State Apartments. Papania said that is where Young was employed as a manager.

Young is being held at Harrison County Adult Detention Facility on a $20,000 bond.

