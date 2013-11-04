Gulfport woman charged with embezzlement - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport woman charged with embezzlement

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Adrian Elizabeth Young. Image source: Gulfport Police Department. Adrian Elizabeth Young. Image source: Gulfport Police Department.
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Adrian Elizabeth Young, 38, was arrested November 1 and charged with embezzlement.

According to Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania, an investigation discovered that Young had embezzled more than $4,500 from Magnolia State Apartments. Papania said that is where Young was employed as a manager.

Young is being held at Harrison County Adult Detention Facility on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2013 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly