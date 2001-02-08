Electronic Tax Filing Gaining Popularity - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Electronic Tax Filing Gaining Popularity

One of the coast's busiest tax preparation offices says its customers prefer electronic filing.

H & R Block can still file tax returns the old fashioned way, but tax preparers at the Edgewater Village office say the vast majority of customers choose electronic filing instead.

Convenience is the primary reason they choose to file their forms by computer.

"It's a quick way for the IRS to receive your return," office manager D'onne Setzer said. "And if there's a problem with it, you also get a notice back a lot quicker. If you mail it in, you have to wait for the mail, and then they have to process it once they get it."

Setzer says 99 percent of customers in the Edgewater Village office choose electronic filing over the old fashioned method.

