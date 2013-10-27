Surge follow season-opening loss with another defeat - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Surge follow season-opening loss with another defeat

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Mitchell Good and Joe Caveney each had three points, while Paul Rodrigues assisted on four goals to help lead the Pensacola Ice Flyers to a 5-1 win over the Mississippi Surge Sat., Oct. 26.

Good and Rodrigues each had an assist on the game's first two goals: Caveney's tally in the first period and Drew Baker's power-play goal in the second period.

Pensacola (2-0-0) extended its lead to 3-0 with 17:57 left in the second when Mark Thorburn banged home a loose puck to the left of Surge goaltender Mathieu Dugas.

The Surge (0-2-0), which lost 4-2 to the Louisiana IceGators the previous night, scored its only goal of the game eight seconds into the third period. Chapen LeBlond's first goal of the season cut the deficit to 3-1.

Caveney responded for the Ice Flyers just 26 seconds later with his second goal of the night and Good netted Pensacola's fifth goal midway through the third period. Rodrigues had an assist on both tallies.

Dugas made 37 saves on 42 shots, while Ice Flyers goaltender Peter Di Salvo turned away all but one of the Surge's 36 shots.

The Surge return to action Fri., Nov. 1, on the road against the IceGators.

  HS basketball region tournament scores

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

  Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

  Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

