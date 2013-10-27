Surge follow season-opening loss with another defeat

Mitchell Good and Joe Caveney each had three points, while Paul Rodrigues assisted on four goals to help lead the Pensacola Ice Flyers to a 5-1 win over the Mississippi Surge Sat., Oct. 26.

Good and Rodrigues each had an assist on the game's first two goals: Caveney's tally in the first period and Drew Baker's power-play goal in the second period.

Pensacola (2-0-0) extended its lead to 3-0 with 17:57 left in the second when Mark Thorburn banged home a loose puck to the left of Surge goaltender Mathieu Dugas.

The Surge (0-2-0), which lost 4-2 to the Louisiana IceGators the previous night, scored its only goal of the game eight seconds into the third period. Chapen LeBlond's first goal of the season cut the deficit to 3-1.

Caveney responded for the Ice Flyers just 26 seconds later with his second goal of the night and Good netted Pensacola's fifth goal midway through the third period. Rodrigues had an assist on both tallies.

Dugas made 37 saves on 42 shots, while Ice Flyers goaltender Peter Di Salvo turned away all but one of the Surge's 36 shots.

The Surge return to action Fri., Nov. 1, on the road against the IceGators.