Police Chase Leads to Arrest of Bank Robbery Suspect

A bank robbery in D'Iberville ended today after the suspect led Mississippi and Louisiana authorities on a chase. Around 2:00 p.m. this afternoon the Union Planter's Bank on D'Iberville Boulevard was robbed at gun point. The suspect got away with money and then headed West on Interstate ten.

He led authorities on an interstate chase across the coast into Louisiana at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. Fortunately no one was hurt. Harrison County Sheriff's Deputies chased the suspect thirty-five miles into Louisiana where he was stopped in St. Tammany Parish.

Twenty-one year old Nathan Derrick Pettus of New Orleans was arrested then quickly flown back to Mississippi in the Harrison County Sheriff's Department helicopter. Tonight, Pettus is in the Harrison County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing. His bond is set at $25,000.