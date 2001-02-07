Trade Winds Blow In A Tough Player From Pensacola

The Mississippi Sea Wolves decided to bring in a tough guy from Pensacola. Forward Chris Brassard was dealt to the Sea Wovles in return for defensemen Greg Willers and Keith Cassidy.

Brassard had six goals, 16 assists and 35 penalty minutes in 17 games with the Ice Pilots this season.

The 6-foot, 205 pound Brassard started the year with the Johnstown Chiefs, where he netted 19 points and 83 penalty minutes in 25 games. Coach Al Pedersen expects Brassard to be in the Sea Wolves lineup in time for the Mardi Gras weekend double-header.

Mississippi sitting in second place in the ECHL Southwest Division and 4th in the Southern Conference standings travel to Florida Saturday and Sunday.

By A.J. Giardina