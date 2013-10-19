Pearl River destroys East Central on Homecoming

UNDATED (WLOX) - The Pearl River Wildcats had an easy time with the East Central Warriors, picking up a 45-7 win on Homecoming Sat., Oct. 19.

Pearl River (4-4, 2-3) ends a two-game losing streak in MACJC play and will play its season finale Thu., Oct. 24, on the road against Hinds.

The Wildcats will aim to finish with a record above .500 under the direction of first-year head coach William Jones.