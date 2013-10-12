NBA preseason: Pelicans host Hawks in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA preseason game Sun., Oct. 13.

The Pelicans (3-0) have eight games scheduled in the preseason. However, only one of those contests will actually be played in New Orleans -- Wed., Oct. 23, against the defending NBA champion Miami Heat.

New Orleans features 2012 first-overall draft pick Anthony Davis, and newcomer Jrue Holiday, who spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tip-off between the Pelicans and Hawks is set for 1 p.m., Central time.