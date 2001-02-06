Students Protest College Cutbacks

USM teachers and students are speaking out against future budget cuts. Members of the faculty senate at the Hattiesburg campus held a press conference this morning to express their concerns. Last week, USM President Doctor Horace Fleming announced possible spending cuts at the school, due to a shortfall in state revenue.

The faculty members at today's press conference said these possible cuts this year and next will result in the loss of faculty, fewer classes and accreditation problems. Yesterday, USM students signed petitions against almost-certain tuition increases, and questioned the school's spending priorities.

By the way, there will be another press conference tomorrow morning at the school to announce a large gift being made to the university.