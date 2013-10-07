Former Surge fan favorite Jeff Grant signs with IceGators

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Mississippi Surge fan favorite Jeff Grant has signed with the Louisiana IceGators.

The Burlington, Mass., native has played 203 career games in the SPHL -- all with the Surge. He was a part of the 2010-11 President's Cup winning team when the Surge swept the Augusta RiverHawks in the finals.

The former Surge captain picked up a career-high 15 goals and 92 penalty minutes last season and registered one assist in two playoff games.

The Surge opens the season Sat., Oct. 25, at home against Grant and the IceGators.