Saints move to 5-0, defeat Bears in Chicago

UNDATED (WLOX) - Chicago native Pierre Thomas had a career-high two touchdown receptions in the New Orleans Saints' 26-18 win over the Chicago Bears Sun., Oct. 6.

The Saints move to 5-0 for the fourth time in franchise history and the second time under head coach Sean Payton.

Thomas' touchdowns -- both in the second quarter -- were the 34th and 35th of his career, moving him past Tony Galbreath and Reggie Bush into sole possession of eighth place on the Saints' all-time list.

Drew Brees, who is the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week, completed 29-of-35 passes for 288 yards and those two touchdown passes to Thomas.

It was Brees' 57th consecutive game with at least 20 completed passes, extending his own NFL record, and the 11th straight game he had 25 or more completions, setting an NFL record he had tied and previously set.

With New Orleans up 3-0 in the first quarter, Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins sacked Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and forced a fumble. Defensive end Cameron Jordan recovered the loose football and returned it to Chicago's six-yard line.

New Orleans (5-0) was held to a 19-yard field goal by Garrett Hartley, who converted all four of his field-goal attempts in the game. Along with that 19-yarder, he made field goals from 47, 36 and 48 yards.

The Saints have started a season 6-0 only twice -- in 1991 when the team won its first seven games, and 2009 when that team started out 13-0 en route to the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl.

Chicago (3-2) dropped its second straight game. New Orleans has one more game before its bye week -- a road game against the New England Patriots (4-1) Sun., Oct. 13.