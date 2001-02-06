Tourism Takes A Hit In the Wallet - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Tourism Takes A Hit In the Wallet

Tourism is one of the biggest industries in Mississippi, depositing nearly 500 million dollars into the state's general fund each year. But in the wake of major budget cuts, the division of tourism is not immune. The legislative budget committee recommended cutting the state's advertising budget nearly in half.

 Officials with the state division of tourism say a cut of that magnitude would severely hinder Mississippi's progress in attracting new visitors. Currently the state's advertising budget is about nine million dollars.

    •   
