Ready, Set, Fire!

Law enforcers in Hancock County may soon have a new place to sharpen their weapons skills. The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is planning to build a new firing range off of C.C. Road at the old Standard Landfill site.

The range will include 25 firing stalls, and targets . The range will mainly be used for Law enforcement officers, who are required to re-certify to handle guns. But on Saturdays the range will be open to the public.

The firing range proposal has not been finalized. Residents have until the 20th of this month to make comments about a proposed firing range. Your can mail or drop off comment letters at the Sheriff's office.