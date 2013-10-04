No. 10 Gulf Coast hangs on for 19-17 win over Pearl River

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - NJCAA All-American wide receiver Dhaquille Williams was ejected in the third quarter, but No. 10 Gulf Coast picked up a 19-17 win over Pearl River Thu., Oct. 3.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Antwon Wells picked up a 2-yard touchdown run.

On the ensuing drive for the Wildcats, quarterback Shaun White was hit hard by Maurice Swain, who forced a fumble. Tavares Bingham picked up the loose football and returned it for a touchdown. Gulf Coast led 13-0 after a missed extra-point try.

Pearl River responded when White connected with a wide-open Austin Watts for a 68-yard touchdown pass. The Wildcats used that score to trail just 13-7 heading into the second quarter.

Gulf Coast's Tristan Reynolds and Pearl River's Brandon King traded field goals until Reynolds' 21-yarder put the Bulldogs up 19-10 with 9:40 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Pearl River (3-3, 1-2) made the game close with 1:40 left when King delivered a 41-yard touchdown pass to Chad Cook. The extra point made it 19-17 but Gulf Coast (5-1, 2-1) held off the Wildcats in a feisty matchup in Poplarville.