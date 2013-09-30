Ocean Springs athlete to play college volleyball at Purdue

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs high school junior Blake Mohler is in a volleyball family. Her cousin Olivia played for South Alabama and is now playing professionally in Europe. Her younger sister Julianna plays the same middle blocker position on the court but for the middle school team. But little did Blake know when she first began playing the sport in seventh grade that she'd be good enough to play volleyball in the Big 10 Conference.
"She's got a great drive for the game," Blake's father Jeff Mohler said. "She wants to improve on the game every day that she plays it. That's very rewarding from a parent's standpoint to witness and watch your child continue to try to improve."
"My aunt coaches at Gulfport and she wanted me to try out but I was like, 'eh I don't know,'" Blake Mohler said. "Then once my best friend told me to try out, I said, 'eh what could it hurt?'"
Her best friend is Elizabeth Hurring, who is better known as 'Liz'. Blake and Liz describe their relationship as if they were sisters and the memories keep growing. They were even on the homecoming court together this year.
"Being able to share something with your best friend is something so special," Hurring said. "Last year we were able to be on it with each other and then this year they changed up the voting. Once we got on there again it was an honor to share it with your best friend. It's just awesome."
"They're inseparable," Blake's mom Kathy Mohler said. "They finish each other's sentences. It's truly, truly a great friendship.
"They can read each other's minds without even saying a word on the court and off the court. It's just a really, really good friendship."
Blake also plays varsity basketball. As you can imagine, she's also good at that. Playing volleyball, she's averaging nearly six kills per set this year, compared to just two kills per set as a sophomore. That drastic improvement is a reason why she's committed to play college volleyball at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., after a mentally draining recruiting process.
"It was very stressful," Blake Mohler said. "There were nights where I would sit there and cry because I was so stressed. It got pretty stressful at the end when it came to a week before I had to decide but it all worked out."
Blake was offered a scholarship from Ohio State, Tennessee, Alabama and Auburn. Stanford was her first choice but the Cardinal volleyball program never gave her a scholarship.
However, Purdue was Blake's second choice and clicked well with the other recruits on her unofficial visit earlier this year.
"We're certainly a Southeastern Conference family," Jeff Mohler said. "We enjoy the southeast but we certainly didn't want to hold Blake back. This is a goal she's set. She's set it very high. She went after it and she achieved it. We'll just have to adjust ourselves to accommodate."
"Blake has been a leader from day one," Kathy Mohler said. "She's been a very independent child. In fifth grade she flew to the people world leadership in Washington by herself.
"It's going to be tough [with Purdue being more than 12 hours away], but we're very proud of her and it'll all be worth it."
"When she called me and told me that she committed, I was screaming with her," Hurring said. "Just seeing your best friend succeed is awesome. We share the same goals and we love winning. We do not like losing and will never accept it.
"Playing on club together every year, in school since seventh grade and seeing your friend succeed gets you excited. How could you not for your best friend?"
Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.More >>
Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.More >>
As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...More >>
As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...More >>
The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...More >>
The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...More >>
Tyler Musial scored two goals in St. Patrick's 4-0 win over Forest in the 1A/2A/3A boys soccer state championship Saturday afternoon.More >>
Tyler Musial scored two goals in St. Patrick's 4-0 win over Forest in the 1A/2A/3A boys soccer state championship Saturday afternoon.More >>
The NCAA investigation took a toll on Ole Miss recruiting this past season. How much longer will the process continue before the NCAA makes a final ruling on the Rebels football program?More >>
The NCAA investigation took a toll on Ole Miss recruiting this past season. How much longer will the process continue before the NCAA makes a final ruling on the Rebels football program?More >>