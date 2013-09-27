Robinson's four touchdowns lead Pearl River to 38-14 win

UNDATED (WLOX) - The Pearl River Wildcats ran for 245 yards in a 38-14 win over the Southwest Mississippi Bears Thu., Sept. 26.

Wildcats quarterback Shaun White connected with Darrell Robinson on a 10-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring. Robinson's second score of the game -- a 4-yard touchdown run -- put PRCC up 14-0 after the extra point.

Southwest cut the deficit in half when D'Angelo Ballard kept the ball on a quarterback keeper for the Bears' only score of the first half.

The Wildcats regained a 14-point advantage in the third quarter after White found Shaun Jones for a 5-yard touchdown pass.

Robinson's 5-yard TD run with 2:28 left in the third quarter pushed the lead to 28-7 for Pearl River, who was only kept scoreless in the second quarter.

Ballard had a 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to bring the Bears to within 28-14 but Robinson's fourth score of the game -- a 47-yard run -- was the exclamation mark on Pearl River's eventual 24-point win.

Robinson carried the ball 24 times for 146 yards.

Pearl River meets No. 10 Mississippi Gulf Coast (4-1, 1-1) for the 91st meeting all-time in the schools' history Thu., Oct. 3, in Poplarville.