Brandon Greenside signs with Surge

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Surge has signed defenseman Brandon Greenside for the 2013-14 season.

"Coach [Jeff] Bes has given me the opportunity to get my first taste of professional hockey," Greenside said. "I couldn't be more thrilled to call Biloxi home for the season while helping the team win a league championship."

The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder has played at the University of Western Ontario in Canada for the past three years. He had five goals and four assists in just 18 games last year for the Broncos.

"I believe he can bring a lot to the hockey club and I'm looking forward to seeing him at training camp," Bes said. "He's a guy that I think will help us and help out our organization. He's an extremely fast skater, gritty and plays a hard-nosed, hard-styled game. It's going to be interesting to see his transition to the professional hockey game but I think he'll be just fine. He'll be great in the community and I think the fans are going to love him."

Bes expects Greenside to compete for top minutes during the season for the Surge, who begin training camp Sat., Oct. 12.