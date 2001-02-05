Rookie Steve Briere Standing Tall In Front Of The Sea Wolves Net

Losing two straight games didn't sit well with the Mississippi Sea Wolves . Coach Al Pedersen's club had their game faces on in beating Pensacola 4-1 Saturday and the Pee Dee Pride 3-nothing Sunday. The sweet taste of victory has returned that's 6 wins in the last 8 hockey games.

One reason for the Sea Wolves success goalies Chuck Thuss and Steve Briere.Thus gave up only one goal Saturday and rookie Briere.. stood in on his head Sunday.. putting on a magic show posting a shutout... stopping all 24 shots on goal. Briere posted a 5-1 and 1 record in January and is now 1 and 1 in the month of February.

Briere says, "This last month I've been playing with confidence every game. I do have more confidence and I'm just trying to keep it going right into the playoffs. That extra confidence is probably the main reason why I'm playing better. That's what the game is all about, confidence."

Steve Briere ranks 7th in the ECHL's goals against average giving up 2.61 per game.. improving to 13-7 and 1 on the season with a .911 saves percentage. Coach Al Pedersen has a tough decision to make for Tuesday's home game with the New Orleans Brass. Start the red hot Steve Briere or veteran Chuck Thuss who is coming off an impressive 4-1 win over Pensacola.

By A.J. Giardina