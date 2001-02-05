Pine Island Development Scores A Birdie - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pine Island Development Scores A Birdie

One Jackson county woman is dropping her appeal to stop a developer wanting to build near Pine Island Golf Course. Developers want to build a hotel, condos and shops in the area on Beachview Boulevard.

 Tricia Fike was one of several area residents concerned about the impact the project will have. But, workers at the Jackson County Supervisors office tell us Fike withdrew her appeal this morning, after the meeting with the developer and getting her questions answered.

Now, the planning commission's reccomendation to re-zone the area stands. The developer now must schedule a public hearing with the Department of Marine Resources.

