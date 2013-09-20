Matt Gordon agrees to deal with Surge

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Center Matt Gordon has signed with the Mississippi Surge for the 2013-14 season.
"I'm looking forward to be heading back down to the coast for a second season," Gordon said. "I'm excited to be included in the list of returning players as I feel we have built a solid nucleus moving forward. I hope to help the team in any way I can during this championship run."
The Perth, Ontario, Canada native registered eight goals and 11 assists last season. Despite being limited to just 26 games because of a hand injury, Gordon's 19 points were still good enough for sixth on the team in scoring.
"We're really excited to have Matt back," Surge head coach Jeff Bes said. "He only got in 26 games but every game he played in, he was one of our top players. His hand injury has healed to 100 percent.
"Matt can play in any role. He can be a defensive player on the penalty kill but he can also help out on the power play."
Gordon also received the Surge's team award for community service last season. As a result, Bes has tabbed him to help lead the team's future efforts to give back to the coast.
"He's going to spearhead our community efforts this season," Bes said. "He's very creative, a hard worker, and a leader on and off the ice."
Surge players report for training camp Sat., Oct. 12, before opening the season Fri., Oct. 25, at home against the Louisiana IceGators.
Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.More >>
Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.More >>
As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...More >>
As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...More >>
The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...More >>
The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...More >>
Tyler Musial scored two goals in St. Patrick's 4-0 win over Forest in the 1A/2A/3A boys soccer state championship Saturday afternoon.More >>
Tyler Musial scored two goals in St. Patrick's 4-0 win over Forest in the 1A/2A/3A boys soccer state championship Saturday afternoon.More >>
The NCAA investigation took a toll on Ole Miss recruiting this past season. How much longer will the process continue before the NCAA makes a final ruling on the Rebels football program?More >>
The NCAA investigation took a toll on Ole Miss recruiting this past season. How much longer will the process continue before the NCAA makes a final ruling on the Rebels football program?More >>