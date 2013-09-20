Matt Gordon agrees to deal with Surge

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Center Matt Gordon has signed with the Mississippi Surge for the 2013-14 season.

"I'm looking forward to be heading back down to the coast for a second season," Gordon said. "I'm excited to be included in the list of returning players as I feel we have built a solid nucleus moving forward. I hope to help the team in any way I can during this championship run."

The Perth, Ontario, Canada native registered eight goals and 11 assists last season. Despite being limited to just 26 games because of a hand injury, Gordon's 19 points were still good enough for sixth on the team in scoring.

"We're really excited to have Matt back," Surge head coach Jeff Bes said. "He only got in 26 games but every game he played in, he was one of our top players. His hand injury has healed to 100 percent.

"Matt can play in any role. He can be a defensive player on the penalty kill but he can also help out on the power play."

Gordon also received the Surge's team award for community service last season. As a result, Bes has tabbed him to help lead the team's future efforts to give back to the coast.

"He's going to spearhead our community efforts this season," Bes said. "He's very creative, a hard worker, and a leader on and off the ice."

Surge players report for training camp Sat., Oct. 12, before opening the season Fri., Oct. 25, at home against the Louisiana IceGators.