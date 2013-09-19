Pearl River tops Coahoma 21-7 to even record

UNDATED (WLOX) - The Pearl River Wildcats surrendered only a third-quarter touchdown on the way to a 21-7 win over the Coahoma Tigers in Clarksdale.

Pearl River quarterback Shaun White was involved in all three Wildcats touchdowns. He connected on a 55-yard touchdown pass to Darrell Robinson to open the scoring late in the first quarter.

White ran for a 1-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. Pearl River missed the point-after try twice in the first half.

Coahoma (0-4, 0-1) finally answered when Domico Ewing caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Quantavious Peterson to slice the deficit to 12-7 with 3:48 left in the third quarter.

The Wildcats (2-2, 0-1) put the game away in the fourth quarter with a 20-yard field goal from Cody Spears and a 6-yard touchdown run from White. Pearl River missed the extra-point attempt again, failing on all three PATs on the night.

Pearl River hosts Southwest Mississippi (2-2, 1-0) Thu., Sept. 26, in Poplarville.