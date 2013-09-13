St. Martin, St. Stanislaus ready for undefeated matchup

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws and St. Martin Yellow Jackets meet for a huge coast showdown Fri., Sept. 13, in a battle of two teams who are both undefeated through three games.

Both teams have high-powered offenses. St. Martin averages 464 yards and 38 points per game, while St. Stanislaus averages nearly 530 yards and 45 points per game.

"I think we have a statement to make against St. Martin since they're 3-0 and we're 3-0 and nobody really believes we can win this game," St. Stanislaus senior wide receiver Brennen Bradley said. "I'm really excited about it. I know (head coach Gabe Fertitta) has been excited about it all week and the locker room has had a good feeling."

It's been quite the turnaround for the Rocks, who went winless in nine games in 2012. Despite the great start, St. Martin head coach Eddie Whitehead isn't surprised to see his next opponent doing so well.

"I expected them to be 3-0 because I knew the players they had coming back," Whitehead said. "Last year they lost a lot of close games. Just from the people they have coming back I knew they'd be undefeated at this point."

One of those players Whitehead was referring to is senior quarterback Tyler Allen, who passed for 399 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-14 win over Long Beach. He then followed up that performance by racking up 341 yards and five touchdowns through the air in a 50-32 win over Dunham (La.) the week after.

St. Martin sophomore quarterback Tyler Polk was named WLOX Player of the Week after rushing for 174 yards and completing his only pass attempt for 95 yards -- a connection with wide receiver Kerry Bailey. He picked up four touchdown runs in a game for the second time this season, with the other coming in a 42-6 season-opening win over Columbia.

Polk, who also plays defense, actually splits time at quarterback with senior Luke Blair. Polk is ready for the challenge when his team doesn't have possession.

"They pass about 50 times a game," Polk said. "I'm going to play safety along with Jacorey Williams. We're not going to let them get five touchdowns like they did last week."