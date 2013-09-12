Surge signs forward Chapen Leblond

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Surge has signed right winger Chapen Leblond for the 2013-14 season.

Leblond registered seven goals and nine assists in 39 games for the Huntsville Havoc last season.

"I'm super excited to be playing on the gulf coast this season with the Surge," said LeBlond. "They have great fans, an awesome rink and playing with Anthony (Collins) again should be an exciting opportunity. I am thankful for the opportunity Coach Bes has given me to play there and be part of a championship season."

Leblond, who had five points in five games against the Surge last season, was suspended five games for his role in a brawl between the Havoc and Surge on Dec. 28, 2012. That game featured 129 total penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward is yet another physical presence that Surge head coach Jeff Bes has added to his roster.

"We want to be a team that's tough to play against every night," Bes said. "Chapen not only brings a physical presence on the ice but we feel that he can also contribute to us scoring more goals this season. He will become an instant fan favorite."

The Surge opens the season on Fri., Oct. 25, at home against the Louisiana IceGators.