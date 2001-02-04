UAB Shoots Lights Out On Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) _ Alabama-Birmingham handed Southern Mississippi its first home loss of the season and P.J. Arnold led the way. Arnold scored 23 points, including six 3-pointers in UAB's 71-59 win Saturday over the Golden Eagles. UAB (12-9, 5-4 Conference USA) shot over 71 percent (10-of-14) from the field in the second half. The Blazers limited Southern Miss to 35.7 percent shooting from the floor in the game. Southern Miss (16-5, 6-3) trailed most of the time, but they kept it close until late in the second half. ``The toughest team today won the game,'' said Southern Miss coach James Green. ``We obviously were not ready to face what they were going to bring to us. And that's my fault.'' Brad Richardson led the Golden Eagles with 13 points and Pete Meneses had 11. Vandarel Jones added 10 points for Southern Miss. LeAndrew Bass scored 14 and David Walker added 12 points for UAB. But it was Arnold and solid second-half shooting that made the difference. Arnold scored 14 points in the first half to help the Blazers take a 33-25 lead at halftime. ``We just weren't very good. When good teams like UAB are down, they come out fighting. And we weren't prepared for the fight,'' Green said. Southern Miss shot just 29.6 percent in the first half. The Golden Eagles improved their shooting in the second half, but UAB maintained the led the rest of the way. The Blazers had 13 more rebounds than the Golden Eagles. Will Campbell led UAB in rebounding, pulling down 12.