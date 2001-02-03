Man Brings His Tribute To Columbine High Students To The Coast

Thirteen crosses stand tall in front of First Baptist Church in Vancleave, each with a face and a name to serve as a reminder to us all of those killed in the Columbine High School shooting.

"Hopefully, we're offering hope for everybody with the crosses," carpenter Greg Zanis said. "We're not saying this is the end of the world, but we're just trying to bring a better tomorrow.

Greg Zanis's message of hope has sent him to about 380 cities. He says all the travel is worth the response he gets from different communities.

"I expect to see people crying and falling down on their knees weeping in front of these crosses. You know, I just expect to our country's heart spilled out," Zanis said.

"There's been a lot of people that stopped here today, and they just teared up because it's something that hit home with them," Vancleave resident Randy McKee said.

People who visited the crosses when they were first displayed in Colorado left mementos and wrote special messages. Today, people still follow that tradition.

"One says 'rest in peace see ya soon Ike' Mostly, you don't see people signing the crosses, so much, but they just write a little quick message what's on their mind," Zanis said.

"There's things all over the crosses here from the kids from Columbine and people from Columbine," McKee said. "I want my kids to be able to read it, and kind of see what happen and feel how the people were feeling in that area."

And more and more people will be able to understand that feeling as the crosses continue to travel from city to city.