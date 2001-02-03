Community Center Construction Behind Schedule - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Community Center Construction Behind Schedule

Construction on the new West Biloxi Community Center on Pass Road is behind schedule.

The $4 million complex was supposed to open at the end of January. Now, Biloxi recreation director Sherry Bell says the center may not open now until April or May.

Once it's completed, the community center will have a basketball court, racquetball courts, a walking track and a swimming pool.

Biloxi Mayor A.J. Holloway says a number of problems have slowed down construction.

"Labor problems, bad weather, materials coming in, but it's coming along real well," Mayor Holloway said. "That's a big building, you know. We had a few changes. We wanted to make it more accessible for parties, birthday parties, stages for carnival balls. We had to make a little modification there."

Holloway says the center should be open as a polling place for the city elections in May.

The new complex is to be named after Don Snyder, a long time supporter of athletic programs in the city of Biloxi.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:18:42 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly