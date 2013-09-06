Surge introduce new logo and jerseys for 2013-14 season

The Mississippi Surge has a new look for the 2013-14 season.

It's the franchise's first real rebranding since entering the Southern Professional Hockey League prior to the 2009-10 season. The Surge had the SPHL's best regular-season record in its first two seasons in the league, losing in the President's Cup Finals in the team's first year of existence before winning the league championship the following year.

Since then, the Surge has had a fifth and sixth-place finish in the regular season and back-to-back first-round playoff exits.

The Surge opens the season at home Fri., Oct. 25, at home against the Louisiana IceGators before hosting the Pensacola Ice Flyers the following night.

