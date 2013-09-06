Pearl River bounces back by defeating Mississippi Delta 30-14

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) – The Pearl RiverWildcats rebounded from an embarrassing first-week performance with a 30-14 winagainst Mississippi Delta Thu., Sept. 5.

Detrick Goff scored the only points of thefirst half with a 1-yard touchdown run. Pearl River attempted a 2-pointconversion but Shaun White's pass was incomplete.

Antwone Mitchell put the Wildcats up by atwo-possession margin when he returned an interception 18 yards for a score.That guaranteed Pearl River with a higher-point total than the week before whenthe Wildcats fell 49-7 at home against then-No. 8 East Mississippi.

Mississippi Delta got into the scoring actwhen Edward McCadney scored on a 12-yard touchdown run. Pearl River respondedwith a 39-yard field goal by Mark Moore and took a 16-7 lead into the fourthquarter.

White connected with Aaron Wright for a26-yard touchdown pass with 13:15 left in the fourth quarter to put Pearl Riverup 23-7.

The Trojans fought back nearly five minuteslater when Christian Stephney caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from LaneWilliams.

Leading 23-14, the Wildcats put the gameaway with 1:19 left when Goff found the endzone for his second touchdown of thegame. The former Picayune and Mississippi Gulf Coast running back also scoredthe only touchdown of the loss to East Mississippi.

Pearl River's total of 155 rushing yards was nearly four times more than Mississippi Delta, which had just 40 total yards on the ground.

Both Pearl River and Mississippi Delta beginMACJC divisional play next week. The Trojans travel to Fulton to face ItawambaThu., Sept. 12, while the Wildcats take on Jones County in Ellisville Sat.,Sept. 14.