Pearl River bounces back by defeating Mississippi Delta 30-14

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) – The Pearl RiverWildcats rebounded from an embarrassing first-week performance with a 30-14 winagainst Mississippi Delta Thu., Sept. 5.
Detrick Goff scored the only points of thefirst half with a 1-yard touchdown run. Pearl River attempted a 2-pointconversion but Shaun White's pass was incomplete.
Antwone Mitchell put the Wildcats up by atwo-possession margin when he returned an interception 18 yards for a score.That guaranteed Pearl River with a higher-point total than the week before whenthe Wildcats fell 49-7 at home against then-No. 8 East Mississippi.
Mississippi Delta got into the scoring actwhen Edward McCadney scored on a 12-yard touchdown run. Pearl River respondedwith a 39-yard field goal by Mark Moore and took a 16-7 lead into the fourthquarter.
White connected with Aaron Wright for a26-yard touchdown pass with 13:15 left in the fourth quarter to put Pearl Riverup 23-7.
The Trojans fought back nearly five minuteslater when Christian Stephney caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from LaneWilliams.
Leading 23-14, the Wildcats put the gameaway with 1:19 left when Goff found the endzone for his second touchdown of thegame. The former Picayune and Mississippi Gulf Coast running back also scoredthe only touchdown of the loss to East Mississippi.
Pearl River's total of 155 rushing yards was nearly four times more than Mississippi Delta, which had just 40 total yards on the ground.
Both Pearl River and Mississippi Delta beginMACJC divisional play next week. The Trojans travel to Fulton to face ItawambaThu., Sept. 12, while the Wildcats take on Jones County in Ellisville Sat.,Sept. 14.
Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.More >>
Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.More >>
As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...More >>
As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...More >>
The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...More >>
The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...More >>
Tyler Musial scored two goals in St. Patrick's 4-0 win over Forest in the 1A/2A/3A boys soccer state championship Saturday afternoon.More >>
Tyler Musial scored two goals in St. Patrick's 4-0 win over Forest in the 1A/2A/3A boys soccer state championship Saturday afternoon.More >>
The NCAA investigation took a toll on Ole Miss recruiting this past season. How much longer will the process continue before the NCAA makes a final ruling on the Rebels football program?More >>
The NCAA investigation took a toll on Ole Miss recruiting this past season. How much longer will the process continue before the NCAA makes a final ruling on the Rebels football program?More >>