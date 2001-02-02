Police Warn Counterfeit Bills Hitting The Coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police Warn Counterfeit Bills Hitting The Coast

Bill Magnusen says a couple of counterfeit bills turned up at one of the Hancock Bank locations two days ago. He says it's something that happens on average about two or three times a month, and it happens in cycles.

"We have a money counter, and I think one of them kicked out of the money counter as a counterfeit," Magnusen says.

He says the bank's tellers are trained to notice security breaches immediately.

"Over a period of time, you're just counting money and you'll feel it's different," bank employee James Carver says.

Magnusen says there are several clues that can tip off bank employees to fake bills.

"This is color shifting ink in the right hand corner. What's supposed to happen is when you look at it it's green and when you tilt it it turns black," Magnusen says.

He also says the bill's security thread on the front appears to be on the paper and not embedded in it. He says there are other finely embedded clues available, and you need to be aware of them. Otherwise, you lose.

"Typically once it comes to us, and if they've already accepted it, it would be their loss," Carver says.

Check out this government web site. It's got lots of tips to help you detect fake money.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:18:42 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly