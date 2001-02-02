Students Explore The Story Of The Titanic - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Students Explore The Story Of The Titanic

The library at Trent Lott Middle school was turned into the RMS Titanic, and the students are the passengers.

"It's not as boring as sitting there and listening," Trent Lott Middle School student John Schulte said. "You actually get to do stuff."

"It really gets you into the mood, and it makes you feel what it was like really to be on the Titanic," another student, Mary Virginia Bartlett, said.

More than 1,500 of the passengers on board the Titanic died when the ship struck an iceberg almost 90 years ago. And students say the story of their tragic deaths teaches them a valuable lesson.

"They thought that the ship was unsinkable, and you don't think that about anything because life is very unpredictable, and you don't take anything for granted," middle school student Mary Virginia Bartlett said.

Besides the value of life itself, students say they also learned to value diversity.

"They actually did close those gates on the people. Some of the third class people got through and they did close those gates, and that really has sent home to them," teacher Margaret Tyrone says.

Students say the sinking of the Titanic was more than a tragedy. It's a great lesson vulnerability and survival.

