Pascagoula's Williams named WLOX Player of the Week

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula senior defensive back Travarious Williams has been named WLOX's Player of the Week.

Williams had three interceptions in the Panthers' 21-17 come-from-behind victory over the Ocean Springs Greyhounds Fri., August 30.

"The interceptions helped us a lot," Williams said. "It helped the offense score more on the field and helped them get more possessions."

His first interception came in the second quarter off Ocean Springs quarterback Ed Day. Williams took the turnover 85 yards for an apparent touchdown but a flag against Pascagoula after the interception negated the return. As a result, the Panthers started the drive on their own seven-yard line.

Pascagoula entered halftime trailing 17-0. Most of the Panthers agree that their captains' decision to not shake hands with the captains of Ocean Springs fueled the Greyhounds to that first-half lead.

"That was a big reason for their big lead," Williams said. "They got hyped up from it and just whooped us in the first half."

Pascagoula (2-0) scored 21 unanswered points in the second half while shutting out Ocean Springs to pick up the win. Both of Williams' second-half interceptions turned into touchdowns for the offense.

Ocean Springs (1-1) was kept scoreless in a half for the second time in the 2013 season. The Greyhounds were also shut out in the first half of a 13-3 win over George County in week one.

Picayune senior running back Preston Dedeaux is an honorable mention for his performance in the Maroon Tide's 61-58 loss to the Petal Panthers. Dedeaux rushed for 283 yards on 35 carries, including three total touchdowns -- two on the ground and one through the air.

Picayune (0-1) hosts D'Iberville (1-0) in WLOX's Game of the Week Fri., Sept. 6.