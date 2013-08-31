Former MGCCC Bulldogs Tom Johnson, John Jenkins make Saints' roster

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - New Orleans special teams leader Courtney Roby, veteran safety Jim Leonard, defensive end Jay Richardson and 18 others are among the Saints' final cuts as the club trims its roster to the regular-season limit of 53.

Others released by New Orleans are receiver Preston Parker, outside linebacker Rufus Johnson, tight end Keavon Milton, inside linebacker Ray Shipman, cornerback Chris Carr, fullback Austin Johnson, nose tackle Isaako Aaitui, guard Elliot Mealer, quarterback Ryan Griffin, guard Andrew Tiller, safety Jerico Nelson, outside linebacker Baraka Atkins, tackle Marcel Jones, cornerback Korey Lindsey, receiver Saleem Hahim, tight end Michael Higgins, center Jeremiah Warren and cornerback Jumal Rolle.

Center Eric Olsen has been placed on injured reserve.

Injured veteran inside linebacker Jon Vilma and former practice squad receiver Andy Tanner remain on the squad.

