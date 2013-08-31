Southern Miss has six turnovers, loses opener to Texas State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - Tyler Arndt rushed for a 17-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to rally Texas State past Southern Mississippi 22-15 on Saturday night.

The Bobcats jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first half but gave up 12 unanswered points before Arndt led the decisive 75-yard drive to take the lead with 2:54 remaining.

Texas State took advantage of six Southern Miss turnovers, including four lost fumbles.

Southern Miss lost in the debut of coach Todd Monken. The Golden Eagles have lost 13 straight games, dating back to a Hawaii Bowl victory in 2011, which is the longest current losing streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Allan Bridgford threw for 377 yards for the Golden Eagles.

Texas State is playing its second season against a full FBS schedule and is in its first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference. The Bobcats are coached by Dennis Franchione.

