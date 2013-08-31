St. Martin senior Ed Simpson commits to play basketball at Middle Tennessee State

UNDATED (WLOX) - St. Martin senior guard Ed Simpson has committed to Middle Tennessee State, according to his head coach Charlie Pavlus.

"Ed Simpson commits to MTSU! Thank you to Coach Davis and his unbelievable staff for an amazing visit," Pavlus said on his official Twitter account.

Simpson averaged 21.8 points-per-game during the 2012-13 season as a junior, including a season-high 43 points against Long Beach. That game was one of seven for Simpson in which he had 30 points or more.

The earliest Simpson can sign with Middle Tennessee State is Wed., Nov. 13, during the early-signing period. He also holds offers from Troy, South Alabama, Yale and Columbia.

The Yellow Jackets went 26-5 last season, losing 60-54 to Gulfport in the South State championship game.