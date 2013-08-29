Surge, Stuart agree to terms

Biloxi, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Surge have agreed to terms with center Adam Stuart.

Stuart returns to the coast for his third season with the team. The 24-year-old led the team in points (37) and assists (23) during the 2012-13 season and was tied for second on the team with 14 goals.

The Calgary, Alberta native recorded an assist in two playoff games last season for the Surge, who were eliminated in the first round of the postseason by the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Stuart is expected to log crucial minutes on the top line for head coach Jeff Bes next season.

The Surge start the 2013-14 season Fri., Oct. 25, at home against the Louisiana IceGators.