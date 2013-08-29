St. Stanislaus QB Tyler Allen named WLOX Player of the Week

Bay St. Louis, Miss. (WLOX) - Quarterback Tyler Allen has been named WLOX's Player of the Week following his performance in St. Stanislaus' 35-13 win over the Hancock Hawks Fri., August 23.

The senior passed for 288 yards and four touchdowns while also picking up an additional 118 yards on the ground. His 406 offensive yards accounted for 68% of his team's total yardage.

The Rock-a-Chaws have had back-to-back solid weeks against 6A teams. St. Stanislaus opened up a 21-0 lead against D'Iberville in a jamboree game. While that was considered an exhibition, the Rock-a-Chaws then took down Hancock a week later.

St. Stanislaus (1-0) heads to Long Beach to take on the Bearcats, who open their season Fri., August 30.