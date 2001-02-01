Copa Casino Welcoming Changes At The Port Of Gulfport

Copa Casino owners would like to make changes to their Port of Gulfport facility. But they say Wall Street isn't ready to provide the financial support to build a hotel.

When money does become available, the Copa has the port's okay to develop its site. However last week, port consultants said the Copa's dock would make a perfect home for cruise ships.

Copa officials said Thursday that they would consider moving to a new port location if it helps coast tourism.

"We're very committed to working with the port for the future development," Copa Casino owner Rick Carter said. "We think a cruise ship coming into the Mississippi Gulf Coast is a great idea. And whatever it takes us to work out to make it a success is what we're willing to do."

Port officials will be in Florida two weeks from now. They'll talk with cruise ship officials about bringing a passenger ship to the area.