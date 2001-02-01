January 2001 Rainfall Totals

The first month of 2001 started like 2000 ended, drier than normal. While rainfall deficits were below normal, the difference between average and actual weren't that great. The actual numbers are as follows:
|Normal
|Actual
|Difference
|Biloxi
|5.07"
|
3.27"
|
-1.80"
|Pascagoula
|5.01"
|
4.18"
|
- .83"
|Bay St. Louis
|5.19"
|
4.29"
|
- .90"
|Poplarville
|4.82"
|
4.16"
|
- .66"
|Lucedale
|-----
|
3.81"
|------
|Wiggins
|5.14"
|
6.48"
|
+1.34"
