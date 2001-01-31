Gulf Coast Is Growing As A Tourist Destination, Despite Lack Of Advertising

One of the key components of the coast economy is tourism. Last week, local tourism leaders said they lost an estimated $12 million in winter business because of a lack of state advertising.

This week, they got a write up in a travel magazine that should boosts tourism. The article in Leisure Travel News says the coast is coming of age. According to the writer, we're now considered a diverse national and international resort area.

Local tour operators would agree with that assessment.

"We're seeing an increase," coast tour operator Pam Greenwood said. "Also, we're increasing destinations, where we go and bring people into the coast. So I don't think it's leveling off. I think it's going up."

The article in Leisure Travel News was written after coast leaders flew to New York and talked with editors of several publications.