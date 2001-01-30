More People Working Than Ever Before In Mississippi

Mississippi's unemployment rate is at its lowest level in 30 years, but that could soon change. Statewide in December, four point three percent of the workforce was unemployed, the lowest since 1973.

The numbers in all three coastal counties were even lower. Two point seven percent unemployment in Hancock County, two point nine percent in Harrison County and three point five percent in Jackson County.

Overall, the December jobless rate was the lowest of the year 2000. Analysts credit seasonal holiday hiring. However, January unemployment is expected to go up due to a number of layoffs across the state.