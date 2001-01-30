Bomb Scare In Biloxi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bomb Scare In Biloxi

Keesler security took every precaution when a utility crew uncovered what looked to be some sort of military mortar shell. It happened in the East Falcon Park neighborhood, near McDonnell Avenue and Pass Road.

 Once work crews uncovered the suspicious piece of metal, Keesler security officers and Biloxi Police went into action. Authorities evacuated about 30 homes in the neighborhood and closed off the area within about 500 feet of the discovery. A back hoe unearthed the strange looking device shortly after ten this morning.

 Several hours of tense waiting followed, as emergency crews called in the experts to assist. After all was said and done, it was nothing more than a worthless piece of metal, and the all clear was given.

