Train Accident Claims Another Coast Life

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove says 43-year old Ronald Gayden of Biloxi died Monday night after his truck collided with a train. The accident happened near Holley Street in Biloxi about 6:30 pm. Biloxi police say witnesses saw Gayden's truck traveling at a high rate of speed, trying to beat the train. Gayden is the fifth person killed by a train in Harrison County this year, and the sixth coast wide.