Beach Erosion Causes Proplems in Hancock County - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Beach Erosion Causes Proplems in Hancock County

You don't have to have 20-20 vision to see where Hancock County Beaches have eroded. In fact the County loses on average about 24,000 cubic yards of sand each year damage that keeps the County's beach crews very busy.

Sammy McCardle, Beach Crew Foreman told WLOX, "We're always on the defensive out here it's a losing battle when you're fighting mother nature. But it's the only thing you can do." McCardle says battling the problem after a major storm is almost impossible. Hurricane Geoges and several heavy rain storms have damaged the Beach Road. 

Some areas recieved more damage than other parts of the beach.  Tim Kellar, County Administrator said  that they have had a lot of undermining and erosion under the road beds because of the damage. "The road was built seventy years ago, I've been told, and built in sections in panels due to the under mining the panels have actually come loose and they're actually free floating in some of the areas down there," Kellar said.

As a result, truck driver's like Tim Moran say they face a dangerous and rough ride, hauling seafood to processing plants, "It's like going down a wash board dirt road. It's hard on the trucks it rattles things it shakes the trucks to pieces. We're constantly having to get stuff replaced on the trailers." 

 But relief is on the way, An engineering firm is doing preliminary work on a beach replenishment project. About 250-thousand cubic yards of new sand will either be trucked or pumped into a one mile stretch of beach boulevard on the South end of Beach Boulevard. An area officials say need the most attention.

-written by Al Showers

